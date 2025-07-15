Blog
Salty Dog Cocktail Recipe
Crisp, citrusy, and just a little salty, this classic cocktail is the kind of drink that feels effortless and elevated all at once. The Salty Dog is a vodka-and-grapefruit refresher with a salted rim that cuts through the tartness and amps up the sophistication.
3 Must-Try Martini Recipes
Because one martini is never enough. Let’s be honest: few drinks scream sophistication (with a splash of sass) quite like a martini. But this isn’t James Bond’s stiff upper lip. These are indulgent, playful, and perfect for your next dinner party or night in.
Blueberry Mimosa Recipe (Easy Brunch Cocktail for 2025)
Boozy Apple Puffs with Fireball
Is there anything more comforting than warm, spiced apples wrapped in buttery puff pastry? Actually, yes. Add a hit of Fireball Salted Caramel Liqueur. Now you’ve got a dessert worth toasting to! These Boozy Apple Puffs are golden, flaky, and filled with cinnamon-spiced apples soaked in boozy caramel bliss.
3 Boozy Coconut Desserts (Malibu, Rum & Baileys Recipes)
Whether you're dreaming of island escapes or just want an excuse to use that half-empty bottle of Malibu in your cabinet, these coconut desserts are the ultimate tropical indulgence—with a cheeky boozy twist. Best of all? No oven required.
Red Velvet Daiquiri Cheesecake Brownies
Boozy, bold, and beautiful! These rich red velvet brownies are laced with Sugarbird Jamaican Rum and Daiquiri cocktail mix, then swirled with a creamy cheesecake filling. A decadent crowd-pleaser that tastes as good as it looks.
Clover Club Cocktail with Raspberry
If you're a fan of cocktails that balance sophistication with a splash of playful sweetness, the Clover Club is calling! It pairs the tartness of lemon with the sweetness of raspberry syrup, made lush with a silky egg white foam.
Lemon Meringue Margarita
Somewhere between a classic margarita and a slice of lemon meringue pie, this cocktail was born. It’s sweet, it’s tangy, it’s got a luxe tequila kick and best of all, it comes with a crunchy, zesty, meringue-crusted rim that makes every sip feel like a full-on dessert experience.
Brandy Burnt Butter Ice Cream
For brandy lovers with a sweet tooth! Silky, boozy burnt butter brandy sauce swirled into creamy ice-cream? Yeah, we went there. And trust us, you should too.
Beer Pong Rules & History: The Ultimate Guide (2025)
How did a simple game involving red cups and a ping pong ball go from drunken pastime to an internationally recognised game? Grab a drink (preferably in a Solo cup), and let’s dive into the surprisingly rich history of beer pong.
White Russian Eggnog Cocktail
A heartily-spiced, velveteen mix of vodka, Amaretto, and tippled indulgence, our White Russian Eggnog has dessert dop written all over it.
Strawberry Vodka Lemonade
Fresh, fruity, and dangerously drinkable, our Strawberry Vodka Lemonade is your go-to summer sip. A little sweet, a little tart, and just the right amount of boozy. Say less.